Malta ad was degrading and disrespectful to our women

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to vent my disgust with a video commercial advertising the Malta drink. The Ad opens with the butt of a lady followed by men in suits and ties sitting in what looks like a boardroom, and concludes with the focus on girls dancing, again taken from the behind. This is total disrespect and objectivization of women.

I am even more disgusted and surprised that none of the women’s rights groups had anything to say about this demeaning-to-women advertisement. I do hope there will be an immediate withdrawal of this advertisement, and an apology issued by its sponsors for this degrading portrayal and total disrespect of our women.

Sincerely,

A. Adler