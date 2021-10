A young motorcyclist is now an amputee after his right leg was crushed in an accident at Sophia, Greater Georgetown on Thursday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday reported that Damion Benjamin, 22, of ‘E’ Field, Sophia, who was the rider of motorcycle # CJ 8957, had his leg amputated after he was involved in an accident with a minibus.

The minibus, # BVV 6349, was being driven by Ryan Singh, 28, also of Sophia.