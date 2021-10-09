Cops probing torching of car

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into the suspected arson of a car.

The police said that a Black Primo, #PTT 421, of an unknown value belonging to Jermain De Freitas, 38, of Lot 102 Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, is suspected to have been set on fire by unknown persons on Thursday at 12pm at the man’s residence.

According to a police press release, the car was parked in the man’s yard. His reputed wife, who was asleep, reported that she heard a loud explosion and then she made checks. Upon checking, she saw that a fire of unknown origin was seen coming from the car.

The Guyana Fire Service was summoned and immediately went into action and the fire was extinguished.