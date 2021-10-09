Fish vendor charged with stealing rings during fight

A fish vendor who is accused of stealing rings during an altercation was released on $80,000 bail after he denied the charge.

Tafivan Vieira, 37, of Meadow Bank, George-town, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where Magistrate Dylon Bess read the charge to him.

It is alleged that on September 26, 2021, at Meadowbank Wharf, Georgetown, he stole a gold ring valued at $152,200, and a silver ring valued at $14,500, from Roma Monessar.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Vieira and Monessar, who are known to each other, had a fight at the Meadow Bank and Vieira allegedly stole the rings during the bout.

Vieira, who was told to lodge his passport with the court, was released on $80,000 bail with the condition that he reports to the Ruimveldt Police Station. The matter was adjourned until a later date in October.