New Brickdam station may cost billions – Benn

Reconstruction of the Brickdam Police Station is being discussed at Cabinet and while a cost has not yet been determined, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has indicated that it could possibly run into billions of dollars.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event yesterday, Benn said Cabinet had a preliminary review of the figures discussed so far on Thursday.

“We have looked at some numbers. As I said, it is a work in progress. We are refining the numbers. We have had a preliminary look yesterday. Some ideas came up and we are working those numbers…with the issues we have at hand and with the opportunities we have had,” he explained.