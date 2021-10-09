Players win GDA Fundraising Domino Tourney

The curtains came down on the first Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Fund Raising drive on Monday last at the Dynasty Sports Club which saw Players, Turning Point and Cody Girls facing off after some grueling rounds of dominoes that started on Saturday last.

The ‘big gunners’ in the arena were eliminated one by one as the little heard of ‘tadpoles’ rallied their way to a climatic finish. Mix Up/TNT who played semi-finals were the last of the notable ‘big gunners’ were eliminated playing Turning Point and Players when the captain threw in his towel without properly checking the scores. The finals stared with Turning Point marking the maximum 18 games in comparison to Players 11 games and Cody Girls nine games. At the end of the third sitting, Players took a slim lead as the scores read Players 42 games, Turning Point 40 games and Cody Girls gaining momentum with 35 games.