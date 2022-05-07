Phantom/Next Level crowned GDA Easter Bonanza dominoes champs

The combined Phantom/Next Level Sports Club dominoes teams proved too much for opposing teams and they came out victorious in the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Easter Bonanza tournament Easter weekend.

In the finals, Phantom/Next Level with 87 games defeated Mix Up on 77 and Strikers in the cellar on 68 games.

Raulston Cameron of Phantom/Next Level scored the maximum 18 games in the final while Gilbert Mendonca and Rawle Cameron of Mix Up scored 17 and 15 games respectively. Ryan Rambalak was Strikers top marker with 15 games.