Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wilshire and Chris Anthony will stage part one of the ‘Champion of Champion’ dominoes Championships Saturday at the Transport Sports Club from 2:00pm.

This is according to a release from the organisers.

According to the correspondence, the qualified teams are: Gold is Money, Mix Up, Phantom, Executive, Turning Point, Gangster, Spartans, Players, 300, Providence, R&R, Big Boss Girls, Strikers, All Seasons, Players 2, Lions, Next Level, C6, C7, and F&H.