Kwakani Secondary, President’s College teams record victories

Kwakwani Secondary as well as President’s College ‘A’, and ‘B’ teams, recorded lopsided wins in the girls division when the ExxonMobil National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Powerhouse Kwakwani Secondary mauled newcomer GT Academy 49-19. Shania Sears led the rout with figures of 19 points, and five rebounds, with Natalya Clarke amassing a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, and six steals. For the losers, Kassidy Woolford netted 13 points.