Extend this splendid sting operation to every agency and ministry

Dear Editor,

With reference to “Amerindian Affairs Permanent Secretary sent on leave pending police probe” (SN Oct 9), the police is congratulated for its investigative work and sting operation, purportedly catching a PS accepting a bribe relating to a contract award. That is splendid work! There should be an investigative scheme rewarding police officers for exposing corruption at all levels of government.

Who authorized the operation (gave the political directive) and why target Ms. Hicks and that Ministry? My friends and I were having a Friday afternoon chat after work. We all agree that is chicken feed money ($200,000 monthly in draw back). We all asked why not extend the sting operation to Ministerial levels? Expose the skullduggery, if it exists, at other Ministries! Contracts are done without tendering. There are road contracts and huge land deals done without tendering. A cement factory was approved for construction in a residential area that will harm the people on the East Coast – cancerous pollutants will be in the air while a concrete factory in another residential area on East Bank was closed down.

Are we missing something? How was approval given to build one on East Coast? Staff considered to be too decent to be employed in some ministries are being removed as in NDIA. Will there be an investigation into the mud flat land deal to a friend from Kingston to Better Hope, 2.98 nautical miles from coast outward? Will the police please extend sting operations at every agency and Ministry? Will the political operative who gave the order for the sting operation do the same elsewhere?

Sincerely,

Jillian Adams