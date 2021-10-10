The Buxton Proposal on Oil Revenues-for-cash transfers to Guyanese Households Part 3

Introduction
Today’s column focuses on the third and fourth broad areas of coverage related to the Buxton Proposal, as indicated in my first column on this topic two weeks ago. That is, it covers in some detail: 1) the operationalizing, scheduling and execution of the Buxton Proposal going forward; and simultaneously 2) it starts my coverage of what I have termed earlier as the Whys and Wherefores of cash transfers. As the two monikers clearly suggest, the former treats with practical implementing details; and the latter, with the reasonings or rationales that support cash transfers as an effective and time-tested income poverty policy intervention tool.