Last Update: 949.50 Movement: 0.005%
Current Update: 949.45 YTD Movement: 37.230%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)
The Lucas Stock Index dipped 0.005% during the first period of trading in October 2021. The stocks of two companies were traded, with 11,233 shares changing hands. There was no Climber but one Tumbler. The stock price of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) declined 0.019% on the sale of 6,233 shares. In the meanwhile, the stock price of Banks DIH (DIH) remained unchanged on the sale of 5,000 shares. The LSI closed at 949.45.