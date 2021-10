Sevens rugby team in action today —after GOA, NSC came through in crunch time

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) came through in crunch time for the national men’s rugby Sevens team which will compete at this weekend’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championship in the Turks and Caicos.

GOA president, K.A Juman-Yassin Tuesday agreed to blanket the outstanding airfare expenses in support of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) to the tune of just under G$1M.

Before presenting the cheque, Juman-Yassin wished the team success.