Haslington man arrested over shotgun, ammo

The police on Thursday arrested a Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara man after a 12-gauge shotgun and live ammunition, for which he did not have a licence, were found in his home.

The Guyana Police Force said that the 23-year-old man was arrested at about 15:30 hrs after police received information that the man was selling a firearm and ammunition. The shotgun and seven live cartridges were subsequently found inside his bedroom by police.

According to the Force, the man was asked if he was the holder of a firearm licence, to which he said no. As a result he was arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station, where he is being held in custody pending charges.