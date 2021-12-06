Man fined for wounding, threat after changing pleas

Colwyn Daly was on Wednesday fined $70,000 after he did an about-face and admitted his guilt on two counts of unlawful wounding and one count of threatening behaviour.

Daly changed his plea on Wednesday when he appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Initially, Daly denied that he unlawfully wounded two persons and used threatening behaviour towards one of the persons. At Wednesday’s hearing, Daly informed the court of his change of plea to guilty on all offences. He was fined $30,000 for each of the unlawful wounding charges, with an alternative of two months in jail if he fails to pay the fines. Additionally, he was fined $10,000 for using threatening behaviour or one week in jail should he fail to pay that fine. He is also bonded to keep the peace for a year.

The fire that devastated the Brickdam Police Station destroyed Daly’s case file, but the prosecution resorted to using the facts as established by the virtual complainants to proceed with his trial.