Vigilance vendor charged with shooting at trio

A vendor was on Wednesday released on $450,000 bail after he was charged with discharging a loaded firearm at three persons.

Junior Gathers, 20, a vendor of Lot 115 Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where he was faced with the three charges. He denied discharging a loaded firearm with intent to harm Edesi Edghill, Kobina Watson, and Jason Archibald, on October 31.

He was released on $450,000 total bail and told to return to the court on March 17, 2022. He was also told that the condition of his bail is that he reports to the Vigilance Police Station every Monday and Tuesday until the completion of trial.