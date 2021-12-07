China donates $7m for UG infrastructure

The Government of China on Wednesday presented a cheque for $7m to the University of Guyana (UG).

A press release yesterday from UG said that new Ambassador from China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan along with the First Consul of the Embassy and Director of Trade and Development in the Embassy paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chan-cellor of the University of Guyana and members of her Senior Management Team. During the meeting UG was gifted the cheque to aid in the refurbishing of a generator and the construction of an access road at the institution’s Turkeyen Campus, East Coast Demerara. This gift was negotiated by the Office of Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement.