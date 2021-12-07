Chuck E. Cheese for Guyana

Guyana is one of three new countries which will soon experience family entertainment and restaurant pizza brand, Chuck E. Cheese.

A PRNewswire release yesterday said that franchise partner Joanna Rostant of Yay! Entertainment in Trinidad & Tobago has signed to expand the brand through sub franchising into Guyana and Suriname. The first site at Suriname is under construction and scheduled to open in the first half of 2022.

“Investors and entrepreneurs continue to recognize Chuck E. Cheese as a high ROI (Return on Investment) opportunity within their local markets,” says Arun Barnes, COO & SVP of international development for CEC Entertainment. “With a unique business model that is unmatched in the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) landscape, we are the brand that can have an immediate impact in almost any country around the globe, while providing a reliable cash flow for franchise partners who have a passion for family entertainment”, the release said.