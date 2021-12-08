Unvaccinated Region 10 woman dies from COVID

An unvaccinated woman from Region Ten was yesterday added to the country’s COVID-19 death toll.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that Guyana’s total deaths increased to 1,009. The latest fatality was identified as a 69-year-old unvaccinated woman who passed away on November 28.

Additionally, some 44 new cases were reported, these came after 960 more tests were done. The majority of the new cases were reported in Regions Six and Four with 16 and 15 new cases respectively. There are now 933 active cases, 16 of whom are in the COVID-19 intensive Care Unit.