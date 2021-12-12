Unvaccinated Region Six woman with COVID-19 succumbs

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that an unvaccinated Region Six woman is the latest COVID-19 fatality.

The Health Ministry in a statement on Saturday reported that the 76-year-old woman died on December 10. Her death brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities officially recorded in Guyana to 1017.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 39 new cases being confirmed after 991 tests were done. The new cases increased the country’s total number of cases to 38,492.

Region Two had a new case, while Region Three had seven, Region Four had 19, Region Five had three and Region Six had nine. Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten did not record any new cases.

The dashboard also showed 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 779 persons in home isolation, 44 persons in institutional isolation and eight persons in institutional quarantine.