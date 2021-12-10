Adaptability to new technology: QR Codes

One of my favorite books is called The Tipping Point, by Malcolm Gladwell. I’m sure I’ve referenced it before because it greatly impacted how I thought about the way things happen in every aspect of society. In 2014 I became obsessed with new technology and their applications. It started with wearable tech, and veered into virtual and augmented reality. At the time google glass was a thing, and FitBit was taking off.

While those tools seemed far away from me I came across QR codes—and I thought they were so interesting, that I made a laptop case that had my blog name and a QR code that lead to my website, on it. It was a conversation starter, but I could count on one hand how many people used it. Nobody really knew about the technology— we were just being weaned off of Blackberry so phone cameras didn’t automatically read them, you would have to download an app.

Fast forward to 2021 and every smart phone has a built in QR scanner and beyond that the rate of adoption of QR codes has increased vastly. I began writing this article in July 2021 and in the past 5 months I have seen a plethora of businesses begin using this technology in their marketing.

So, what is a QR code?

A quick response code is a scannable image like the barcode on the items you purchase every day. This unique code has a unique look—much like a very pixelated barcode and contains different data—websites or social media links, links to forms or coupons, and easy ways to pay through connected apps, to name a few.

How can businesses benefit?

I remember in the height of the pandemic, or at least mid-way thru, somehow ending up at the Marriott hotel and being completely enamored by their updated ordering process that had completely foregone printed menus and just required you to scan a QR code to access their menu on your phone. Give me the option of placing my order and paying on my phone and I would have combusted from excitement.

These are simple things but they are so foreign to buying experiences in Guyana. I can’t help but revel in excitement.

There are numerous applications for QR codes that can increase efficacy and the ease of doing business. As industries have transformed through the pandemic, restaurants can take advantage of the ease and increased safety for those eating in house by codifying their menu.

Another great application is in healthcare, being able to access information thru a QR code they can help with patient ID’ing and patient follow up. They are also being applied in efficient ways, like in Hawaii for travelling during the pandemic—all information needed to get in to the country and avoid quarantine is uploaded and you’re given a QR code to use during travel to expedite the entire process.