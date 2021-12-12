Ali activates Cabinet Task Force for countrywide flood response

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday activated a Cabinet-level Task Force to coordinate the response to the current rainy season and potential flood impacts across Guyana, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) announced last night.
A CDC release said the Task Force comprises Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, as Chair, and authorities such as the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Minister of Housing and Water, the CDC’s Director General, the Guyana Defence Force’s Chief of Staff, the National Security Advisor, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s Chairman, and the Chief Hydrometeorological Officer.