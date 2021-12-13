Some 5,900 households affected by heavy rainfall

Unusual amounts of rainfall over the past 36 hours have left some 5,900 households impacted and several communities across Guyana flooded, Prime Minister Mark Phillips reported subsequent to a meeting with the Cabinet Ministerial Task Force on flooding.

Communities in regions Six, Five, Four, Three, Two, and One have experienced between two and six inches of rainfall which has resulted in water accumulating on land and causing discomfort to households.

Phillips yesterday explained that of the affected regions, the Pomeroon in Region two seems to be the most impacted and regional authorities are currently monitoring the region. However, he noted that the impacts of the flooding in regions One and Six are low.