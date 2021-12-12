Pakistan tour offers opportunities aplenty for emergence of new West Indies whiteball stars

By Tony (McWatt) and Reds (Perreira)

The recent disastrous tour of Sri Lanka having now been relegated to that part of the brain which stores the most unpleasant memories, supporters of West Indies cricket, ourselves included, will now turn their attention to the team’s forthcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan with high hopes for far more pleasant and positive outcomes. The West Indies will engage Pakistan in three T20Is, and an equal number of ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from tomorrow until 22.

The forthcoming Pakistan series should provide ample opportunities for the emergence of some new potential stars, as well as a consolidation of the reputations of a few of the more experienced players. Foremost among the latter will be those who were not on the list of the West Indies Roger Harper led Selection Panel’s final choices for the 2021 World Cup, although they rightfully should have been.