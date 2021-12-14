GRA unable to fully staff petroleum revenue dep’t due to low salary scale

Full staffing of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s Petroleum Revenue Department (PRD) is being affected by uncompetitive remuneration packages according to the Auditor General’s report for 2020.

In July 2020, GRA was granted approval by its Board for the establishment of the Petroleum Revenue Department with an approved staff complement of 67. To date, the staff complement is just below half of the required number at 26. That means that GRA still has to fill 41 vacancies.

The Auditor General’s report highlighted that GRA’s Human Resource Management Division is currently conducting job evaluations to grade the respective posts within the PRD. It pointed out that GRA is training officers for various audit functions in an effort to build a team with the necessary skill sets and competencies.