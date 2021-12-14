Youth gets four years for wounding uncle

A youth has been sentenced to serve four years in jail after he was found guilty of feloniously wounding his uncle, whose right thumb was severed in the attack.

Construction worker Joshua Witter, 20, of Lot 11 Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool sentenced him.

Witter denied that on July 3, at the address stated, he feloniously wounded Darion Witter. However, he was found guilty of the offence at the conclusion of his trial and was sentenced to four years in jail.