Amerindian Affairs PS to be charged with corruption

The Guyana Police Force received legal advice this afternoon for a charge to be bought against Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Permanent Secretary, Sharon Hicks who has been at the centre of a bribery allegation over the past two months.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum this afternoon confirmed with Stabroek News that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that Hicks be charged with one count of corrupt transaction.

Hicks is expected to appear before a magistrate at the earliest opportunity, Blanhum said.

Hicks, who had been functioning as Permanent Secretary of the ministry since last year, was arrested in October after she was allegedly caught in a sting operation accepting a bribe from a contractor who provides security services.

She was subsequently placed on “substantial” bail.