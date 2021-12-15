Narcotics bill amendment captures `designer’ drugs

With the support of the opposition, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Bill was passed in the National Assembly on Wednesday and now encompasses what are commonly known as “designer” drugs.

The amendment bill seeks to control the possession and use of new and emerging psychotropic substances.

The amendment to the Principal Act inserted a definition for “controlled substance analogue” and amends the definition of “narcotic” to include controlled substance analogues.