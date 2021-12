The Guyana Badminton Association/Trophy Stall doubles tournament got off to a scorching start Monday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The night’s action saw players facing off in the Open doubles and mixed doubles events. Names were placed into a bag before selecting partners for the mixed team.

Before the games commenced, a moment of silence was held for the late Gokarn Ramdhani, President of the Guyana Badminton Association and black sweat bands were handed out to each participant.