World Cup could bring $US3m into the economy

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., says next year’s International Cricket Council’s U19 World Cup competition could bring an estimated US$3m into the local economy including around US$1m into the hotel sector.

Ramson Jr., made the comments Sunday on the sidelines of Guyana being officially declared hosts of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

He explained that infrastructure was already being put in place with hotels such as Jaigobin’s being established in proximity to the venues as per the ICC requirement.