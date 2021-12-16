Palm trees at Eve Leary posed danger – police

On Friday November 26, the Guyana Police Force administration ordered the cutting down of several palm trees at its headquarters in Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown.

In a letter to Stabroek News on December 3, Clinton Conway, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated, “A few days ago I wandered around Police headquarters, Eve Leary, and discovered to my chagrin, that all the palm trees in the Tactical Services Unit compound were cut down. I wonder who gave the instructions for the palm trees to be demolished.”

According to a GPF release, the trees were “several decades old” and had begun to rot and so posed a danger. As such, it was decided they should be cut down to prevent the likelihood of them falling.