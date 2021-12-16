Guyana News

Palm trees at Eve Leary posed danger – police

The palm trees that were cut down at the GPF Headquarters in Eve Leary
The palm trees that were cut down at the GPF Headquarters in Eve Leary
By

On Friday November 26, the Guyana Police Force administration ordered the cutting down of several palm trees at its headquarters in Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown.

In a letter to Stabroek News on December 3,  Clinton Conway, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated, “A few days ago I wandered around Police headquarters, Eve Leary, and discovered to my chagrin, that all the palm trees in the Tactical Services Unit compound were cut down. I wonder who gave the instructions for the palm trees to be demolished.”

According to a GPF release, the trees were “several decades old” and had begun to rot and so posed a danger. As such, it was decided they should be cut down to prevent the likelihood of them falling.