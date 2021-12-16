Shuman criticism of law reform body composition `without basis’ – Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has castigated Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman, labelling his criticisms of the Law Reform Commission’s composition as “without basis” and “unfounded”.

Nandlall made the statements during his weekly online talk show ‘Issues in the News’ and in response to a letter penned by Shuman and published by Stabroek News on December 6.

Shuman, in his letter, accused the government of being non-consultative, particularly with respect to the rights of indigenous peoples. With regards to the Law Reform Commission, the indigenous politician said that the government, particularly Nandlall, backpedalled on its commitment to involve the National Toshaos Council (NTC).