Edghill defends request for $420m for airport baggage handling

Over $400 million was on Thursday approved to go towards providing baggage handling systems at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The total sum of $420 million was a supplementary provision which was being sought by the Ministry of Public Works for the provision of additional resources for a baggage handling system. As the assembly went into the Committee of Supply to discuss the supplementary provisions, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, stated that the total sum will go towards the handling of baggage as there was no provision to deal with this issue.