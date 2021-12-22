Figueira says Public Procurement Commission appointments stalled

The appointment of commissioners for the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) now lies with the government as the Public Accounts Committee awaits the naming of their representatives, Chairman of the committee Jermaine Figueira said.

In a brief conversation with this newspaper, Figueira said his side of the house has already identified their representatives on the commission and are now waiting on the PPP/C to name their nominees.

Government’s Chief Whip and Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira, yesterday told Stabroek News that her side of the house has not concluded discussions and that they are in the process of sharing names.