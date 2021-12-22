Home handed over to Matthews Ridge mother of six

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud on Monday officially handed over a spanking new home to a mother of six.

The 16 feet by 20 feet home is valued at over one million dollars and is located at Matthews Ridge, North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), according to a release from the ministry.

Ernesta Lara had lost her home due to high winds back in January, 2020 but through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with Vitality Accounting and Consultancy Inc she was able to benefit from a new one.