Troy to pay all redundancy benefits by 1st quarter next year – ministry

Following media reports and complaints received regarding the payment of severance and other benefits to workers who were terminated by Troy Resources Guyana Inc on grounds of redundancy, the Ministry of Labour on Monday said that it convened a meeting with the company’s management on December 14, 2021, to address the issues on behalf of the affected workers.

At the meeting, a release from the ministry said that the company agreed and undertook to pay all of the terminated workers their severance/redundancy allowances and all other benefits owed to them by the first quarter of 2022.

The Ministry of Labour said that it will continue to engage the company on behalf of the workers to ensure that they are paid in keeping with the Termination and Severance Pay Act, Cap. 96:01.