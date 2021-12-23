Still no leads on fatal hit-and-run on Lamaha St

The police are still investigating the hit-and-run on Lamaha Street in Georgetown on Monday, 29th November that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Grove resident, Veronica Lewis.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force, Stan Gouveia, told Stabroek News that there have been no leads concerning the matter thus far.

When this newspaper spoke to Lewis’s son, Michael Lewis, he noted that he was informed by someone that a building near the area where the accident took place had captured a video recording which could identify the car but however he is yet to see it.

Lewis who hails from Grove, East Bank Demerara, was running errands around Georgetown when she was struck down by a motorcar which was reported to be white in colour. The car quickly fled the scene leaving Lewis lying on the road.