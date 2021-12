Recently re-elected president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Hilbert Foster has produced a “manifesto” on what he plans to deliver over the next two years.

Foster outlined 20 broad areas while going on to detail a series of commitments to clubs and sub-areas.

Among the commitments, the BCB boss proposed the hosting of 50 tournaments under strict COVID-19 regulations at every level from under-13 all the way up to First Division.