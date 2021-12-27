Several parts of city flooded after heavy rain

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today said it has received reports that several locations in and around Georgetown are flooded.

As a result, the National Flood Taskforce, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Hydrometeorological Office, relevant Ministries, City Engineers and the Mayor’s Office, all Regional Executive Officers and the CDC are on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation, a CDC release said.

As of 12:45pm today, all pumps in the Georgetown area are completely functional. Engineers are monitoring on a 24-hour basis and the NDIA has stated that the Kokers/Sluices will be open from 2pm to 6:30pm.

Additionally, a team from the Commission will be conducting surveys around the capital city. The National Flood Taskforce will monitor countrywide reports and weather patterns and will be ready to deploy resources and aid if necessary.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and cautious, and to report any further impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.