Bill would pave way for organ donation

Government earlier this month tabled in Parliament a bill which would see the establishment of a Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency here to facilitate the removal, donation and transfer of human organs to those in need due to health complications.

Presenting the bill for its first reading was Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony.

Once passed, the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Bill 2021 would provide for the donation and removal of human organs, tissues, cells, bio fluids for transplantation and blood for transfusion, for their use for regenerative medicine including cell therapy, gene therapy and stem cell therapy, and other therapeutic purposes, for medical education and for scientific research purposes including stem cell research, cell explant research and cell line research, and for connected matters.