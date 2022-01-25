Organ transplant bill passed

After more than two hours of debate, the National Assembly yesterday afternoon passed the ground-breaking Human Organ and Tissue transplant bill.

The bill was passed despite calls from APNU+AFC for it to be sent to a special select committee for a “detailed” discussion.

With the passage of the bill, a Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency will be established to facilitate the removal, donation and transfer of human organs.

The agency will be headed by a team which will include a Chairperson appointed by the minister, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Chief Medical Officer and the chairperson of the medical council.