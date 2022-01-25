Region Four man, 32, among four more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of January 23rd, 2022, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1, 138.

Details on the latest fatalities follow:

Meanwhile, the ministry yesterday said that 173 new cases of the virus were reported. Twenty persons are in the ICU. This number has risen in recent days following a huge surge in COVID cases believed to be linked to the Omicron variant. Deaths have also risen but the ministry is not able to say whether these are due to the Delta variant or to the Omicron. Persons who have been reported to be fully vaccinated are among those who have died recently from COVID.