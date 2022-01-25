Guyanese stranded in T&T over vaccination tests positive for COVID

A Holland-based Guyanese woman who had been stranded in Trinidad with her daughter since Saturday as she was not fully vaccinated has since tested positive for COVID which means she will have to remain in quarantine and will not be able to travel to Guyana for her father’s funeral.

This is according to the Trinidad Guardian. In a report last night, the Guardian said it contacted Trinidad National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds last evening, asking him to comment on the case.

Hinds said he did not have enough information about the issue and would reach out to Gravesande.