City Mayor denies indiscriminately firing off gun

City Mayor Ubraj Narine was on Boxing Day questioned by police subsequent to allegations of him indiscriminatingly firing off his gun at his home in Pigeon Island, Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara. He has denied the allegations.

Narine while speaking with Stabroek News last night explained that police showed up at his residence and informed him of the allegations made by an anonymous caller.

He stated that the police upon their arrival at his home asked if he was the holder of a firearm to which he responded in the positive. He related that he denied the allegations but was asked by the ranks from the Beterverwagting Police Station to accompany them to station.