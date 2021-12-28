Civil society groups urge gov’t to defer debate on natural resource fund bill

Three civil society groups yesterday called on the government to postpone parliamentary debate on the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) bill amid growing concerns that it is grossly defective.
The Trades Union Congress, Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc and Article 13, the civil society group formed to promote inclusionary and participatory governance, called on President Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana to delay a parliamentary vote on the bill scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, December 29. The groups noted that this Bill was gazetted on December 15, 2021, and read for the first time in the National Assembly the following day.