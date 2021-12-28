Region 4 paid $33.7M extra to procure drugs from outside suppliers

The Regional Administration of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) paid over $33.7 million more for the supply of drugs, from outside suppliers, during the year 2020, according to the Auditor General’s report.

“A comparison of the prices paid for drugs and medical supplies procured by the Regional Administration from local suppliers with that of the prices paid by MMU (Ministry of Health’s Material Management Unit) as indicated on the price listing submitted, revealed that for twenty-three items the Regional Administration paid significantly higher prices when compared with MMU’s prices. Furthermore, the Region paid in excess of 200% more than MMU’s prices for eight of the twenty-three drugs and medical supplies purchased,” the AG’s 2020 report stated.