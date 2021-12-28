Corentyne man dies following Christmas Eve accident

A Corentyne man lost his life on the eve of Christmas after he was involved in an accident along the Bush Lot Public Road.

Dead is Ajay Caramchan, 28, of Lot 86 Churchill Street, Springlands, who was driving a white Toyota Spacio, HC 9648. Vishal Rabinchan, 26, the driver of the other motor car, HC 4263, involved in the Friday night accident, sustained injuries about the body.

According to information gathered, Rabinchan was proceeding east along the public road reportedly at 65 kmph, while Caramchan who was proceeding in the opposite direction, allegedly at a fast rate, overtook an unknown vehicle which was proceeding in the said direction and ended up into Rabinchan’s path.