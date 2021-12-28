Two men die from COVID

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported yesterday along with 12 new cases of the virus.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country’s total deaths as a result of the virus increased to 1,050. The fatalities were identified as two men, a 55-year-old from Region Ten who was unvaccinated and passed on December 27 along with a 54-year-old from Region Three who passed on December 13. His vaccination status was listed as unknown.

According to the Ministry’s dashboard some 12 new cases were reported, which came after 169 more tests were done. As a result there are now 720 active cases, six of whom are in the country’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

The total number of recovered cases to date has increased to 37,349.