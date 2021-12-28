Police, Western Tigers storm into semi-finals

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Western Tigers stormed their way into the semi-final round, following quarterfinal wins on Saturday in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Super-16 Championship.

The lawmen arrested Anns Grove by a 3-0 score at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora. The contest started in the worst possible manner for the East Coast Demerara outfit, following an own goal in the sixth minute by Quincy Barry.

An attempted clearance by the defender following a cross into the penalty box, was inadvertently directed into the back of the net. A second conversion was then recorded in the 41st minute in the form of Dexroy Adams, as the lawmen doubled their deserved advantage.