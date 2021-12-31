While business interests are welcomed, improper agreements are not sustainable

Dear Editor,

On December 9, 2021, the Guyana Chronicle published an article titled, ‘Guyana Energy Chamber inks agreement with Ghana Petroleum Commission’. The article stated the following, ‘The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Petroleum Commission of Ghana to initiate co-operation in the area of oil and gas’, and that, “The objective of this MoU is to provide a framework for co-operation, between the agency and the association, to facilitate a collaboration that will lead to an exchange of information and sharing of resources between the agency and association within the oil and gas sector.”

According to the article, there were three agreements which were signed between the Governments of Ghana and Guyana. While I have no difficulty with the first two, I take issue with the third MOU between the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber and the Ghana Petroleum Commission. The issue is that the oil and gas sector/energy sector is an extremely highly sensitive area; from a standpoint of economics, security, investment, marketing, etc., as such, it is important to note that the Ghana Petroleum Commission was established by an Act of Parliament – Act 821 of 2011, and regulates and manages the upstream petroleum sector. The GOGEC on the other hand, is a non-profit association of businesspeople that promotes trade, investment and knowledge transfers in Guyana’s energy sector. It should be noted that the Ghana Petroleum Commission has constitutional and parliamentary responsibilities to protect the people of Ghana. The GOGEC on the other hand, has no such constitutional obligations or parliamentary accountability responsibilities.

Another notable absence in these agreements, as a signatory, is the Guyana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must not abdicate its responsibilities. I would recommend that this MOU be signed by the appropriate agency, accountable to the Guyana Parliament. Where is the Guyana Petroleum Commission? This ‘appropriate agency’ can engage the GOGEC, and facilitate the intended collaboration. I would encourage foreign governments, with an interest in Guyana’s oil and gas sector/energy sector, insist that agreements and MOUs be signed with counterpart government agencies in Guyana. Further, a matter of growing concern is that the Guyana government continues to insist it will not engage with the Leader of the Opposition, or the Opposition, and refuses to be transparent about information relative to the Guyanese oil and gas sector with its own citizens.

But one is astounded at the ease with which the government builds new relationships and shares information with foreigners with interests in the oil and gas sector. This behaviour by the Guyanese government is unacceptable, undemocratic, lacks transparency and disregards its responsibility to be accountable to the people of Guyana, as well as lacks respect for established institutional arrangements to facilitate good governance in the country. It is important for foreigners seeking an interest in the Guyanese oil and gas industry, to note that while their interests are welcomed, Guyana is not merely open for business, but rather, it is open for sustainable business.

Sincerely,

Audreyanna Thomas

Rule of Law Advisor/Advocate